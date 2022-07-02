Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

