Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE FOF opened at $11.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

