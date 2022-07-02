Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

PRGS opened at $45.03 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 120,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

