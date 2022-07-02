Pengana Private Equity Trust (PE1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on July 21st

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Pengana Private Equity Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In other news, insider Katrina Glendinning purchased 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,319.55 ($50,221.91).

