VanEck MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (ASX:EMKT) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

VanEck MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (ASX:EMKT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Sunday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from VanEck MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.37.
