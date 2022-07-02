Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63 on August 19th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PHP stock opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.68) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 129 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.09). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 143.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.20 ($2.10).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

