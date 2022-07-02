China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.98 (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.9777 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

