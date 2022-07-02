Bank of China Limited Declares Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7319 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

