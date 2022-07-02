ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Plans Dividend of $0.38

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

ENGGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

