DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.56. 3,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,378,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.81 and a beta of 1.86.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,664,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

