NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.