Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.62

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 25582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

