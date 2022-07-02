Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.144 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.
BCMXY opened at $17.47 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.
About Bank of Communications
