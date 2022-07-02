Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Declares Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.144 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

BCMXY opened at $17.47 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

About Bank of Communications (Get Rating)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

