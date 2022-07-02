Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0868 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.
OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $613.19 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 8.42%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.