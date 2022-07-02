Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2445 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Separately, Investec lowered Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.