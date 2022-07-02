Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Premier Foods (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.