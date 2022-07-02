Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRFY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.