Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Plans Dividend of $0.52

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $31.45 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.
About Oregon Bancorp
