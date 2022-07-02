Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Plans Dividend of $0.52

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $31.45 on Friday. Oregon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

About Oregon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

