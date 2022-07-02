Ballast Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average is $173.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.