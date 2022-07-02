Spire Wealth Management Buys 604 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.