Spire Wealth Management Sells 657 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 101,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 12,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

