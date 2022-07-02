Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.62

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$31.62 and last traded at C$31.90, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.