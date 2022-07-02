Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.98

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.98 and last traded at C$23.01, with a volume of 74185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOS. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

