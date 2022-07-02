SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.87

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

