Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.17

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 16886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

