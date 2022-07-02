WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.69

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

