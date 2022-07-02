WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $64.85

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $16,026,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 74,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $5,378,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

