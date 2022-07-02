PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.53

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 12492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

