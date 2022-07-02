PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.53

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 12492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Itaú Unibanco raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.