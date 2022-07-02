Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.51

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 22952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

