Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.50

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 11488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.68.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

