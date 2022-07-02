Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.26

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 183074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

