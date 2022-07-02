The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.75

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $654.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

