Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.00

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 3661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after purchasing an additional 269,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,040,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

