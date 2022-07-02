VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 7799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $571.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in VTEX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

