GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.60

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.60 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 3109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

