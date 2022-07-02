CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.48

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIXX shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

