Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

