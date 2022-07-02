Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $242.00

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 242 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 242.80 ($2.98), with a volume of 126174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.14).

BPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.89) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($6.99) to GBX 480 ($5.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 373.35. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

