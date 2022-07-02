Phyllis R. Caldwell Buys 2,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
