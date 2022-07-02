Phyllis R. Caldwell Buys 2,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

