John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $18,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTBC opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.08. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

