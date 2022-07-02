Kirk Lusk Purchases 10,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HRTG opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

