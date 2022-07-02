Tracy D. Daw Sells 802 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $19,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

