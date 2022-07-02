Tracy D. Daw Sells 802 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $19,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
