Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

