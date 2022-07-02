Juho Parkkinen Sells 1,174 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,174 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $21,531.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 492 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $8,841.24.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Juho Parkkinen sold 429 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $7,614.75.

On Monday, May 2nd, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $35,424.15.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $3,119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in C3.ai by 15.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.