Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

