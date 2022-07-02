loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,172,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $211,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.49 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $464.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

