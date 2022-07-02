Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JUP. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 222 ($2.72).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

JUP opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £784.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.75.

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,210.53).

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.