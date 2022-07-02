Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.33 ($2.70).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 132.35 ($1.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.97. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 315.12. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.