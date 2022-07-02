Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given New GBX 79 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 79 ($0.97) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ROO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

ROO opened at GBX 92.12 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 77.58 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.35.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($40,061.76). Insiders have sold a total of 121,210 shares of company stock worth $11,232,910 over the last 90 days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

