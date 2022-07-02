Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.00.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $254.56 on Friday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.