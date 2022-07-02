Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.39) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:MTR opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.95. Metal Tiger has a twelve month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Get Metal Tiger alerts:

Metal Tiger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.