Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Metal Tiger (LON:MTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.39) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:MTR opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.18) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.95. Metal Tiger has a twelve month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.36). The company has a market cap of £24.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.
Metal Tiger Company Profile (Get Rating)
